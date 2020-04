10:23 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Report: Seniors to get priority online food orders Kan News reports that the government has made an emergency ruling that senior citizens will be given priority to make online orders of food from major supermarket chains, and that they will receive their orders within 24 hours. ► ◄ Last Briefs