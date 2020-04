10:10 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Tzipi Hotovely: Free vote on sovereignty - or elections Diaspora Minister Tzipi Hotovely told activists in a Zoom conversation that if the Blue & White party refuses to allow its members to vote according to their consciences on the matter of applying sovereignty in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan valley, coalition talks will break down and the country will be dragged into a fourth round of elections. ► ◄ Last Briefs