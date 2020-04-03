Global Tehillim initiative for coronavirus victims via website

Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau has launched an international initiative for Jews from all over the world to recite Tehillim (Psalms) for the healing of those infected with coronavirus.

The initiative was launched via a dedicated website where the names of those who have contracted the virus appear and people can participate via a clear and simple interface. Names can also be added to the website, which is available in several languages.

