Hamas to Israel: Send ventilators to Gaza or we'll take them by force

According to a report in Hamodia, Hamas leaders in Gaza have threatened the Israeli government that if they are not supplied with more ventilators, they will "take them by force and stop the breathing of six million Israelis."

The report added that Hamas spokesman Yahya Sinwar stated that Hamas was "prepared to make partial concessions on the return [of fallen IDF soldiers] in exchange for release by Israel of 'Palestinian' prisoners who are old [or] sick as a humanitarian gesture." Two days ago, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett told media that humanitarian assistance to Gaza was contingent on the return of two fallen IDF soldiers.