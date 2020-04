09:30 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 74-year-old Israeli recovers from coronavirus Comedy artist Tuvia Tzafir has recovered from coronavirus, Ran Boker reports. He is 74 years old, and had been in home quarantine after testing positive for the virus. ► ◄ Last Briefs