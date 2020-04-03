|
09:22
Reported
News BriefsNissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20
MK Liberman: Health Minister should resign
MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) has said that Health Minister Yaakov Litzman should be forced to resign.
His statement follows allegations that Litzman prayed in a private minyan in contravention of Health Ministry guidelines. Litzman denies the allegations.
"We don't yet know how the negotiations for a coalition will end," said Liberman, "but what's clear is that Litzman must not continue to serve as health minister."
Last Briefs