MK Liberman: Health Minister should resign

MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) has said that Health Minister Yaakov Litzman should be forced to resign.

His statement follows allegations that Litzman prayed in a private minyan in contravention of Health Ministry guidelines. Litzman denies the allegations.

"We don't yet know how the negotiations for a coalition will end," said Liberman, "but what's clear is that Litzman must not continue to serve as health minister."