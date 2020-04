09:23 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 17-hour flight from Australia brings citizens home An El Al plane from Melbourne, Australia, has touched down in Ben Gurion airport. The flight took 17 hours, and was El Al's longest ever, aside from the flight out to Australia yesterday, in order to rescue stranded Israeli citizens and bring them home. ► ◄ Last Briefs