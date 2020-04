09:16 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 50-year-old man dies after falling from height on building site A 50-year-old man has died after falling from a height on a building site in Maalot. MDA and Ichud Hatzalah teams arriving at the scene found him without any vital signs and were forced to declare his death. ► ◄ Last Briefs