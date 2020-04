09:10 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Kinneret rises another 1.5cm, now just 33cm from full capacity The level of the Kinneret has risen by 1.5 cm in the last day, bringing the water level up to 209.13 meters below sea level and just 33 cm from total capacity, before the sluice gates are opened. ► ◄ Last Briefs