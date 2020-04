09:05 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Unknown assailant fires at home of deputy prison head Shots were fired by an unknown gunman yesterday, at the home of the deputy commander of the Rimonim prison. Police recovered a number of bullets from the scene. There were no injuries, and no damage to property. An investigation has been opened. ► ◄ Last Briefs