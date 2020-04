09:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Plane carrying 25 tons of medical equipment lands in Israel An aircraft from the Cathay Pacific group has landed in Ben Gurion airport with more than 25 tons of medical equipment and protective masks on board. ► ◄ Last Briefs