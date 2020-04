08:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Police disguise themselves as haredim to uncover public prayer The commander of the Zevulun police station and a second detective disguised themselves as haredim and pretended to join others praying in order to hunt down a synagogue still in operation in Rechasim, in contravention of Health Ministry guidelines. ► ◄ Last Briefs