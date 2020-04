08:29 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Update: 37th death in Israel The number of deaths from coronavirus in Israel has reached 37, with the passing of a 71-year-old man in Sheba hospital, who had pre-existing health issues. ► ◄ Last Briefs