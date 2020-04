08:28 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Harav Westheim, head of Manchester Beit Din, passed away from virus Harav Osher Yaakov Westheim ztz"l, Head of the Manchester Beit Din and the kashrus organization Badatz Igud Harabbanim, has passed away from coronvirus. He was 71 years old. ► ◄ Last Briefs