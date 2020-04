08:21 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 UK: New hospital with 4,000 beds built in less than 2 weeks A new 4,000 bed hospital will soon open in London, to treat coronavirus patients. It was built in less than a fortnight in order to expand the city's critical care capacity, The Telegraph reports, adding that the government has announced that two more hospitals will soon open in other parts of the country, adding a further 1,500 beds. ► ◄ Last Briefs