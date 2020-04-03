US buys 60 tons of medical supplies from Russia

Russia has sent a planeload of medical supplies to the United States, The Telegraph reports.

The Trump administration confirmed that the US had paid Moscow for the supplies - 60 tons of sorely needed equipment including ventilators, masks, and respirators.

The shipment was apparently arranged during a telephone call between Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin, with Trump saying, "I'm not concerned about Russian propaganda ... [Putin] offered a lot of high-quality medical stuff that I accepted. And that may save a lot of lives. I'll take it, every day."