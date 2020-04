08:12 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Russia: Just over 1,000 cases - or government cover-up? Despite the fact that Russia shares a border with China, Russia is one of the countries with the lowest reported numbers of infections; the number of diagnosed cases there has only just passed the 1,000 mark. ► ◄ Last Briefs