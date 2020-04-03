|
Bnei Brak municipality: We need a list of names of those infected
Bnei Brak's municipal health official, Moshe Morgenstern, says that the Health Ministry is still refusing to give the city's coronavirus task force the names of those infected with COVID-19, Reshet Bet reports.
Morgenstern said, "It would be helpful for us to have a list of names, so that we can help the Health Ministry in its efforts to fight the epidemic. Without that information, the rate of infection is increasing."
