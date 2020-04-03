|
News BriefsNissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20
Prof. Grotto: 'Soon hospitals will only accept severe cases'
Professor Itamar Grotto, Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry, was interviewed this morning on Army Radio.
"Testing isn't going to solve the problem in the retirement homes," he said. "Once there's an outbreak there, it's more than likely that anyone showing symptoms has contracted coronavirus. The question then is where to take them."
Grotto added that he believed we would "reach the stage where the hospitals will only be accepting severe cases."
