Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20
Joe Biden calls for sanctions on Iran to be relaxed
Former Vice President and candidate for the Democratic nomination Joe Biden has called on the Trump administration to relax sanctions on Iran in order to enable the country to fight the coronavirus epidemic more effectively.
Biden argued that Trump's hard-line approach to Iran has failed, adding, "It's not logical in a time of global health crisis, to restrict the amount of humanitarian aid reaching Iran."
