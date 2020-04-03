|
News Briefs
Bnei Brak: 60 roadblocks, more than 1,000 police enforce lockdown
Channel 13 News reports that enforcement of the Health Ministry's guidelines for curbing the coronavirus epidemic has been significantly stepped up in Bnei Brak.
60 road blocks have been set up around the city, and more than 1,000 police officers have been deployed there.
Yesterday, the government decided that Bnei Brak would become a "restricted zone" due to the spike in the number of coronavirus infections there.
