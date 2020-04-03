|
06:09
Reported
News BriefsNissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20
Abbas extends state of emergency over coronavirus
Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday extended the state of emergency for another 30 days due to the spread of the coronavirus, Kan News reported.
The move came after cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh recommended to Abbas that the state of emergency be extended to enable the health and security services to control the spread of COVID-19, according to the PA’s official news agency Wafa.
Last Briefs