06:02
Reported
News BriefsNissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20
Wuhan official cautions against resurgence of coronavirus
The top official in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in China, on Thursday warned residents to strengthen self-protection measures and avoid going out to avoid a resurgence of infections, Reuters reports.
Wang Zhonglin, Wuhan’s Communist Party chief, said the risk of a rebound in the city’s coronavirus epidemic remained high due to both internal and external risks and that it must continue to maintain prevention and control measures.
