News BriefsNissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20
Biden calls for easing of sanctions on Iran
Former US Vice President and Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden on Thursday joined in on the calls for the United States to ease sanctions on Iran as the Islamic Republic reels from the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden said the United States should set up a dedicated channel for banks and other companies to operate in Iran and issue licenses for the sale of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, according to AFP.
