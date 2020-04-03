04:37 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 Nissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20 UN adopts resolution of global solidarity to fight coronavirus On Thursday evening, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on "Global solidarity to fight coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)." The resolution, drafted by Singapore and co-sponsored by Israel and over 180 other countries, passed using a new mechanism called "silence procedure," which does not require a resolution to be voted upon, but rather will pass automatically after a set time if no member state objects. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs