|
04:18
Reported
News BriefsNissan 9, 5780 , 03/04/20
White House to recommend Americans wear masks
US Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would update its guidelines in the coming days, and is expected to recommend that people wear masks when leaving their homes.
President Donald Trump said the advisory would not be mandatory, adding, “If people wanted to wear them, they can. If people wanted to use scarves, which they have, many people have them, they can.”
Last Briefs