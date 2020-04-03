Coronavirus testing facilities to launch in Elad, Nazareth and Iksal

Magen David Adom announced on Thursday night it will be opening new drive thru coronavirus testing facilities in the communities of Elad, Nazareth and Iksal.

This is in addition to the permanent complexes that are currently operating in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and Be'er Sheva, and the mobile complexes in Bnei Brak, Modi'in, Ashkelon, eastern Jerusalem and Rahat.