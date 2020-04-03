|
NYC Mayor asks citizens to cover faces when going outside
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio on Thursday asked New Yorkers to wear a face covering when they go outside and will be near other people, citing research showing asymptomatic people could be spreading the virus without realizing it.
De Blasio told a press briefing that until now, "there just wasn’t evidence" to support the move. He added, "When you put on that face covering, you´re protecting everyone else."
