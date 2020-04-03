Smotrich: We must support the residents of Bnei Brak

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Thursday evening commented on the government's decision to declare Bnei Brak a "restricted zone" and prevent residents from leaving except for essential needs.

"The closure of Bnei Brak is a humanitarian event as much as it is a medical event. We need to urgently organize kosher food, fitness opportunities within the city (we in the Transportation Ministry are preparing), games for children, immediate payment for those who lost their jobs, information via direct mailing, etc. I demanded at the Cabinet meeting that a government decision will be approved tomorrow to support the residents of the city," tweeted Smotrich.