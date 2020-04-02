|
23:55
Reported
News BriefsNissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20
Cabinet declares Bnei Brak a restricted area
The Cabinet held a telephone meeting on Thursday evening in which it decided to declare the city of Bnei Brak a "restricted area" following the dramatic increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in the city.
Leaving Bnei Brak will only be possible for the purpose of obtaining vital medical treatment, legal proceedings, or to fulfill the role of police officer, soldier or medical personnel.
