23:01 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 91-year-old Holocaust survivor succumbs to coronavirus Holocaust survivor Rabbi Zalman Cohen has succumbed to the coronavirus. The 91-year-old rabbi was in the Buchenwald concentration camp together with Yisrael Meir Lau who would later become the Chief Rabbi of Israel. Rabbi Cohen leaves behind children who have become noted figures in ultra-orthodox Israeli circles. ► ◄ Last Briefs