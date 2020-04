22:49 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Report: Elad to be closed to incoming traffic like Bnei Brak It has been reported that the largely ultra-orthodox town of Elad, located twenty-five miles east of Tel Aviv, will be closed to all incoming traffic other than residents in the manner that the Tel Aviv adjacent Bnei Brak is being closed. ► ◄ Last Briefs