22:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 'Banks raising interest rates is the height of irresponsibility' Likud Knesset member Michal Shir has lauded the Bank of Israel for calling on Israel's banks not to raise mortagage interest rates during this time of crisis. "Raising interest rates at this time is the height of irresponsibility," Shir said. "The banks should be lending a helping hand to the citizens of Israel instead of adding on another burden." ► ◄ Last Briefs