Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Head of Gush Tzion Regional Council tests positive for COVID-19 The head of the Gush Tzion Regional Councial in Samara has been infected with the coronavirus. Shlomo Ne'eman said that he is feeling fine, that no one in his office showed any signs of the virus, and that he had strictly followed the safety regulations in place.