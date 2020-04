22:02 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Warning: Government meetings on Zoom open to security breaches The government has been warned that meetings conducted over the Internet Zoom platform would be open to security breaches. Such meetings have been discussed since several government ministers are now in home quarantine due either to infection with COVID-19 or exposure to others who tested positive for COVID-19. ► ◄ Last Briefs