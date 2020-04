21:50 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Total of 171 Arabs infected with COVD-19 in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza A total of 171 Arabs have been infected with the coronavirus in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza. 250 Arabs at a kosher chicken slaughterhouse in Atarot near Jerusalem have entered quarantine in a Ramallah hotel. In Gaza the health authorities have expressed an urgent need for 100 defibrillators and 140 intensive care beds should the corona crisis continue. ► ◄ Last Briefs