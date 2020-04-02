Chief Rabbinate permits weddings at end of Omer counting period

Weddings during the last days of the Omer counting period between Pesach and Shavuot (the 49-days between the Passover Exodus and the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai), whose counting is referred to as Sefirat Ha'omer, will still be permitted under a ruling of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel.

In normal times, weddings are permitted from the 33rd day of Omer counting forward and this year the Rabbis have ruled should not be any different.