The right wing Yamina party has vowed to withdraw from the government taking shape if it is not given a seat at the table. Yamina has registered its dismay at being ignored in negotiations over ministerial positions with many key portfolios being allotted to members of the left wing Blue and White party.

"We will not be the fig leaf of a leftist government," a Yamina official announced, "and are prepared to sit in the opposition rather than compromise our values."