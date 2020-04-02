Former head of Shin Bet compares terrorism to coronavirus

Former head of Israels internal security service or Shin Bet has compared the current coronavirus crisis to terrorism. "We lived through several years when people were afraid to ride buses because of terrorist incidents and many people would not leave their homes because they feared suicide bombers" Dichter who serves as deputy Minister of Defense said.

"The same sort of vigilance is required of us today. This is not a flu like any other and we need to recognize that," Dichter continued. "The way things were with air travel prior to the hijackings of fifty years ago and the safety measures adopted since then are similar to the way things were before this virus came along. Changes in many aspects of our lives are coming."