Hungary to supply tens of thousands of kosher chickens to Europe

As kosher slaughterers have been shut down across Europe, Hungary has stepped up to fill the void and is exporting tens of thousands of kosher chickens to France, England, Germany, and Austria. Demand for kosher meat in England has risen by 20% this year, which is partially due to English Jews who normally travel to Israel for the holiday staying home and making their own Seders this year.

There is also the matter of hoarding since the coronavirus crisis began which has reduced the availability of kosher meat.