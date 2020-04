20:26 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Furniture store owner fined 5,000 shekels for staying open A furniture store owner in Binyamina (halfway between Netanya and Haifa) has been fined 5,000 shekels for staying open despite the government's safety regulations which ban opening such stores for non-essential public business at the present time. ► ◄ Last Briefs