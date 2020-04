20:19 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Head nurse at Shiba Medical Center seriously ill with COVID-19 The head nurse at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv is hospitalized in serious condition after infection with the coronavirus. She is being ventilated and anaesthetized at present. ► ◄ Last Briefs