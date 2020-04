20:13 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Isaac Herzog predicts: Increased Aliyah numbers post-coronavirus Read more Diaspora Minister MK Tzipi Hotoveli and Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog convened the Emergency Forum for Jewish Communities. ► ◄ Last Briefs