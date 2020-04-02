|
20:03
Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20
'Iran receives humanitarian aide while terror support continues'
President of Israel Reuben Rivlin met with the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolai Mladenov and with Britain's ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan and noted that even while humanitarian assistance is being received by Iran to combat the coronavirus that nation's support of terrorist groups remains unchanged.
Rivlin added that under no circumstances will terrorist activity in Syria and Lebanon be tolerated to say nothing of Iran's development of nuclear weapons.
