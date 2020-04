19:45 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Cautious optimism for method of predicting COVID-19 spread in Israel Researchers from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem have found a method for predicting development and spread of the coronavirus in Israel through monitoring the progress of corona patients in fair and critical condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs