19:37 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Four residents of Jerusalem assisted living center victims of COVID-19 Four residents of Jerusalem's Migdal Nof assisted living center including a 98-year-old woman have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus.