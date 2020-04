19:33 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Democratic Party postpones national convention from July to August The Democratic Party has postponed its national convention that was scheduled for the month of July to August 17th. The convention will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and will officially nominate the Democratic presidential candidate. ► ◄ Last Briefs