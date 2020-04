19:12 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Bnei Brak expected to become a restricted area The ultra-orthodox Tel Aviv adjacent town of Bnei Brak is expected to be designated as a restricted area later this evening. Permission to leave the area will be granted only to those needing urgent medical treatment, those involved in a legal proceeding or those who must fulfill their duties as a police office, soldier, or member of a medical team. ► ◄ Last Briefs