Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Moroccan Jews with Israeli citizenship to be flown to Israel Dozens of Jews with Israeli citizenship who are living in Morocco are being flown to Israel. The effort is being coordinated by the foreign ministry in conjunction with Israel's air carriers.