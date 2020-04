18:58 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Latest COVID-19 figures: 6,808 infections, 33 dead The latest COVID-19 figures show that 6,808 Israelis are now infected with the coronavirus and 33 have died. ► ◄ Last Briefs